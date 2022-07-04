0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 08:04

US military base rocked by sounds of two blasts

Story Code : 1002636
Troops from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led coalition take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Dayr al-Zawr in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022.
Troops from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led coalition take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Dayr al-Zawr in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022.

Sabereen News, which is associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), said sounds of at least two blasts were heard in a US base in al-Omar oil field in the Dayr al-Zawr province near the Syrian-Iraqi border in the early hours of Monday.

Al-Omar oil field is located on the border area between Iraq and Syria. No further details have been released on the possible casualties or damages.

The report comes as American media outlets reported that Russia launched a string of strikes on US positions in Syria last month.

Citing US military officials, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that Russian forces conducted a series of operations against the US-led coalition in Syria, including one at a strategically located base in the southern part of the country.

According to the report, US military officials were concerned that a miscalculation might escalate into an unintended conflict between the American and Russian forces in Syria as tensions between Moscow and Washington have been already high since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in February.

Russia had notified the US that it would be launching the air raids in response to attacks conducted against the Syrian troops.

The United States and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorists. The terrorists had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria. The Pentagon claims the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists. Damascus says the deployment is meant to plunder Syria’s rich mineral resources.

Former US President Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American forces were in Syria for its oil.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Israeli Regime in Worst Security, Political Conditions Ever: Iran FM
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
Belarus Intercepts Attempted Missile Strikes by Ukraine
3 July 2022
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan
A Middle Eastern NATO? Jordan's political considerations and the misreading of King Abdullah's latest remarks
By: Arvin Qaemian
3 July 2022
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov
Poll: Ukrainians Blame Own Gov't Alongside Russia for Conflict
2 July 2022
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
US Reportedly Used Secret Authority to Conduct Proxy War Operations in Mideast, Asia-Pacific
2 July 2022
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
Russia’s Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Ukraine
2 July 2022
The file photo shows a Muslim pilgrim performing rituals near the Imam Hussein
Bahrain’s Al Khalifah regime bans Shia visits to Iraq, Syria
2 July 2022
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
The Hamas-Syria Reconciliation: A ’Source of Concern’ For ‘Israel’
1 July 2022
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
Saudi Arabia to Grant the Zionist Enemy Ultimate Freedom of Navigation
1 July 2022
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
Biden Says His Visit Is Meant to Integrate The ‘Israeli’ Entity In the Region
1 July 2022
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
China Calls on US to Makeup for Mistakes toward Iran
1 July 2022
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
30 June 2022
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022