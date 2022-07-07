0
Thursday 7 July 2022 - 09:47

Britain behind Human Rights Project against Iran: Iranian VP

The recent and biased anti-Iranian report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights was met with Iran's protest.

White House officials; however, supported the anti-Iranian report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights.

A specialized human rights meeting was held on Wednesday within the format of a webinar with the liaisons of the Human Rights High Councils in the machineries of justice across the country.

According to Iran Press News Agency, Gharibabadi said in a specialized human rights meeting: "Although Iran's special reporters are under the support of the UK and are generally living in this country, enjoying all kinds of support from London, the UK is pursuing the extension of the special rapporteur's mission and passing the resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Stating that Iran is a victim of human rights violations by Western countries and the United States, Secretary of the Islamic Republic of Iran's High Council for Human Rights pointed to the two issues of sanctions and terrorism as the most important areas of violation of the Iranian people's rights.

Gharibabadi concluded: "All our efforts are made to promote and protect human rights."
