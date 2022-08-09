0
Tuesday 9 August 2022 - 11:44

“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus

Story Code : 1008316
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
The “Israeli” army surrounded a building in the Old City at 5am local time on Tuesday, where Ibrahim al-Nabulsi – the commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, had barricaded himself in. A gunfight lasted for several hours.

Al-Nabulsi, 30, was martyred along with 32-year-old Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha, the health ministry said, adding at least 40 others were wounded. Four were in critical condition.

According to media reports, Al-Nabulsi had “refused to surrender, and was defended by other armed Palestinians” before he was killed.

Al-Nabulsi, known popularly as “the lion of Nablus”, had been on the run for many months, and survived several assassinations attempts by the Zionist entity. His public appearances at the funerals of his fellow comrades, such as in February and July, had further raised the ire of “Israeli” occupation.

Hundreds of Palestinians shared Al-Nabulsi’s will, which he recorded in an audio message hours earlier.

“Take care of the homeland,” he said. “I am surrounded now but I will fight until I become a martyr. I love my mother. Don’t abandon the gun.”
