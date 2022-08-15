0
Monday 15 August 2022 - 07:08

Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets over Tartous

Story Code : 1009234
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets over Tartous
Several explosions were heard in the skies of the Syrian city of Tartous Sunday night as the Zionist regime's media claimed that the Tartus region of Syria was targeted without mentioning the origin of these attacks.

Video shared online was purported to be of the Syrian air defenses, but the veracity of the video was uncertain.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli fighter jets fired several missiles at Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

No causalities were reported due to the Israeli aggression.

Palestinian factions condemn Israeli aggression on Syria

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) affirmed its support for Syria and its army against the Israeli aggression, adding that "the Zionist entity confirms that it is the central enemy of the Arab nation and constitutes a serious threat to its security and interests."

The Hamas movement also considered that after committing crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, "the Zionist occupation is committing today a new aggression on Syrian lands," stressing that the continuous and "extended Zionist terrorism in the entire region must be confronted with a unified stance from all the forces of the nation."
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
Macron Signs Protocols on Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
North Korea Criticizes UN Chief’s Support for North’s Denuclearization
14 August 2022
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces
Stealing Syrian Oil by US Occupation Forces 'Disgrace’ to America: Chinese Paper
14 August 2022
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
US to Deploy 260 more Troops to Europe to Back Ukraine War
14 August 2022
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
Former Afghan President: I am Under House Arrest
13 August 2022
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm over Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Children
13 August 2022
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
China: We Cannot Ignore US Missile Deployment in South Korea
13 August 2022
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
Russia Warns of Severing Ties with US If It Brands Moscow Terror Sponsor
13 August 2022
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
12 August 2022
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022