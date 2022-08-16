Iranian Military Delegation in Russia for MCIS

Islam Times - A delegation from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has traveled to Russia to take part in the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

In a report on Monday, RIA Novosti quoted Iran’s Embassy in Russia as saying in a statement that the Iranian delegation is led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi.Upon their arrival in Moscow, members of the delegation were received by Iran’s Ambassador Kazem Jalali.Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday that military officials from 35 countries have confirmed their participation in the MCIS.Fomin said that this year, the conference would for the first time be held simultaneously with the Army International Military-Technical Forum and the International Army Games. "This will make it possible for the delegations to attend three major international events at once."The Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security will take place at Patriot Park outside the Russian capital on August 16. The forum was established in 2012.