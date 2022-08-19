0
Friday 19 August 2022 - 08:25

Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report

Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
The Tel Aviv regime was keen on securing passage over the skies of the Gulf Arab country to take advantage of Saudi Arabia's announcement last month that it would open its airspace to all airlines, which includes ‘Israeli’ flights.

The hope was that Oman opening its airspace would be a formality after the Saudi move, significantly reducing travel time to destinations in the far east such as India, Thailand and China. Flights from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories to Asia had to previously avoid the Arabian Peninsula, adding between two to three hours of travel time.

Last week, the CEO of El Al claimed that permission for El Al ‘Israel’ Airlines to fly over Oman was expected in "a matter of days."

Dina Ben-Tal, speaking to reporters, said the airline had already received approval to fly over Saudi Arabia. However, the company must also pass over Oman to avoid Iran and save time for journeys to Asian countries.
