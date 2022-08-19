0
Friday 19 August 2022 - 08:32

Gantz’s Bid to Appoint New Army Radio Head Before ‘Israeli’ Elections Rejected

Story Code : 1009940
Gantz’s Bid to Appoint New Army Radio Head Before ‘Israeli’ Elections Rejected
Responding to a court petition on the issue, Baharav-Miara said that “for Army Radio to be operating for so long without a permanent commander is inappropriate.”

However, she argued that the process of locating a new commander for the radio station should have begun before the former commander, Shimon Elkabetz, left the role in August 2021.

Despite the necessity of appointing a new commander, the attorney general said that once the Knesset has been dispersed and the entity is heading to the polls, the war minister is not allowed to continue the process of appointments and the position of the War Ministry cannot be considered.

Baharav-Miara noted that Benny Gantz’s ministry had failed to produce arguments justifying changing the current legal procedures on the issue.

She added that the interim commander of the station, journalist Galit Altstein, who was appointed by Gantz in August last year, has agreed to continue serving in her temporary position for the time being.

Gantz hoped that by appointing an external, professional committee for choosing the station’s next commander, the appointment would be approved as it would not depend on the decision of an elected official.
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Oman Denies Access of ‘Israeli’ Flights to Its Airway: Report
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
Iranian FM: No Talk of Good, Lasting Agreement Unless All Issues Agreed Upon
19 August 2022
North Korea Spurns Seoul
North Korea Spurns Seoul's Disarmament-for-Aid Offer, Asks Yoon to 'Shut Up'
19 August 2022
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
Europe in Energy Crisis as Russia Sanctions Boomerang
19 August 2022
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
18 August 2022
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022