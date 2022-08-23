0
Tuesday 23 August 2022 - 11:55

Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue

Turkish FM: Several NATO States Want Ukrainian Conflict to Continue
“There are countries in the West that want the war to continue, with NATO member states among them. I mean not only the US but also NATO member countries,” he said in an interview with the Haber Global TV channel.

“There were also those who wanted to sabotage the grain agreement. Yet this wasn’t the US. The US contributed [to the conclusion of the grain deal], including lifting restrictions on the exports of Russian fertilizers, unblocking ports and [lifting restrictions] on banking operations. Yet there were also European countries who wanted to sabotage this. We are not losing hope and continuing our efforts,” the top Turkish diplomat added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people “who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.
