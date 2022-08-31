Taliban: Dozens of Checkpoints to be Built on Iran-Afghanistan Border

Islam Times - The Taliban announced that dozens of checkpoints are going to be built on the border of Afghanistan and Iran to improve the security of the area.

According to the reports, the Taliban is set to establish dozens of border checkpoints in joint crossing between Iran and Afghanistan.Some sources said that the decision has been taken after the Taliban delegation’s examining the border areas in Herat and Farah provinces.Taliban also announced that the process of renovating dozens of outposts has started and they will be handed over to the Taliban border forces as soon as they are ready.Previously, the local authorities of the Taliban in Herat had announced that they had started the reconstruction of the military checkpoints in the joint crossing between Afghanistan and Iran, and these military outposts are supposed to be operational soon.This comes as, in recent months, there had been some border clashes between the Taliban forces and the Iranian border guards.