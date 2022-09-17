0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 21:41

China Clashes with AUKUS Countries at IAEA

Story Code : 1014912
China Clashes with AUKUS Countries at IAEA
The alliance, which consists of the US, the UK and Australia, last year announced Australia plans to acquire at least eight nuclear submarines.

Currently, no party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] other than the five countries the treaty recognizes as weapons states – the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France – has nuclear submarines. The vessels can stay underwater for longer than conventional ones and are harder to detect.

“The AUKUS partnership involves the illegal transfer of nuclear weapon materials, making it essentially an act of nuclear proliferation,” China said in a position paper sent to IAEA member states during this week’s quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

International Atomic Energy Agency's chief Rafael Grossi has said the submarines will be fueled by "very highly enriched uranium", suggesting it could be weapons-grade or close to it.

Australia, however, said that it would be unable and unwilling to use the fuel in its submarines to make nuclear weapons since the vessels will have “welded power units” containing nuclear material that would need chemical processing for use in an atom bomb, and that Canberra does not have or want facilities that can do that.

The AUKUS countries and the IAEA say the NPT allows so-called marine nuclear propulsion as long as necessary arrangements are made with the IAEA.

China, however, disagrees since nuclear material will be transferred to Australia rather than being produced by it.

Beijing argues that the IAEA is overstepping its mandate and wants an unspecified "inter-governmental" process to examine the issue at the IAEA instead of leaving it to the agency.

In its seven-page position paper, China said AUKUS countries were seeking to take the IAEA “hostage” so it could “whitewash” nuclear proliferation.

It is hard to inspect nuclear submarines, as when they are at sea their fuel is beyond the reach of the agency’s inspectors, who are supposed to keep track of all nuclear material.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
16 September 2022
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
16 September 2022
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
16 September 2022
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
15 September 2022
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
UAE’s FM ‘Celebrates’ Two Years of Normalization in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian Territories
14 September 2022
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
West Meddling, Terror Support, Blockade Preventing Return of Calm to Syria: Envoy
15 September 2022
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
The ‘Trump Declaration’: Ex-President Offered West Bank to Jordan in 2018
15 September 2022