Arbaeen Procession Proves Unshakable Bond of Iran, Iraq: FM

Islam Times - Arbaeen procession has proved that Iran and Iraq enjoy an unshakable bond, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Commenting on holding Arbaeen trek, the Iranian top diplomat tweeted that once again Arbaeen showed Iran and Iraq have had an unshakable bond.“We sincerely appreciate the Iraqi nation and government and armed forces of this country for properly hosting Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen,” he further noted.Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that this year’s Arbaeen rally further bolstered the bond, friendship, and fraternity that exist between Iran and Iraq.