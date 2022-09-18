0
Sunday 18 September 2022 - 11:38

Arbaeen Procession Proves Unshakable Bond of Iran, Iraq: FM

Story Code : 1014982
Arbaeen Procession Proves Unshakable Bond of Iran, Iraq: FM
Commenting on holding Arbaeen trek, the Iranian top diplomat tweeted that once again Arbaeen showed Iran and Iraq have had an unshakable bond.

“We sincerely appreciate the Iraqi nation and government and armed forces of this country for properly hosting Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen,” he further noted. 

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that this year’s Arbaeen rally further bolstered the bond, friendship, and fraternity that exist between Iran and Iraq.
