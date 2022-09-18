Leader's Top Aide: Israel's Collapse Imminent

Islam Times - Leader's top adviser for international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati underlined that the collapse of the Israeli regime will gradually take place in the near future.

"The signs of historical pace and gradual collapse of the Zionist regime is appearing all the more," Velayai, also Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, said.

Velayati pointed out that the Sabra and Shatila massacres are a disgraceful stain for the Israeli regime, adding that the heinous act is one of the most important criteria of lack of legitimacy and international popularity for the Israeli oppressors.

"The Phalanges militia in Lebanon raided Palestinian camps in Sabra and Shatila from 16 to 18 September 1982 under the baseless excuse that Bachir Pierre Gemayel, a Lebanese militia commander, was killed on September 14, 1982," the top adviser said.

The militiamen killed men, women, children and even old civilians in a cold blood attack, which is rare in the history of international crimes, he added.

Velayati pointed out that the attack revealed "the real face of the Zionist regime, as well as the fake supporters of human rights".

"The then Israeli war minister Ariel Sharon, who is also known as the butcher of Sabra and Shatila, ordered the massacre, which left around 3,000 Palestinians dead," he said.

Velayati, meantime, underlined that nowadays that the Palestinians have chosen the best and the only option, which is resistance in order to pave the way for the collapse of the regime, unfortunately, certain regional states ignore the taboo of political and diplomatic ties with the fake regime instead of backing the Palestinian cause.

He pointed out that the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns the genocide once more, advising all rulers to step aside from the regime and support the Palestinian cause, concluding that all scholars, leaders, parties, Muslims and freedom-loving nations are urged to show their support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Sabra and Shatila camps were two of the total 12 camps for Palestinian refugees in Southern Lebanon.

The Sabra and Shatila massacre was the killing of between 460 and 3,500 civilians, mostly Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites, by the Zionist regime on September 16-18, 1982.

Velayati made the remarks in a Sunday statement commemorating the 40th anniversary of the massacre of oppressed Palestinian people in Sabra and Shatila while warning those who are seeking to normalize ties with the Zionist regime.