0
Sunday 18 September 2022 - 21:01

Leader's Top Aide: Israel's Collapse Imminent

Story Code : 1015050
Leader
Velayati made the remarks in a Sunday statement commemorating the 40th anniversary of the massacre of oppressed Palestinian people in Sabra and Shatila while warning those who are seeking to normalize ties with the Zionist regime.
 
"The signs of historical pace and gradual collapse of the Zionist regime is appearing all the more," Velayai, also Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, said.
 
Velayati pointed out that the Sabra and Shatila massacres are a disgraceful stain for the Israeli regime, adding that the heinous act is one of the most important criteria of lack of legitimacy and international popularity for the Israeli oppressors.
 
"The Phalanges militia in Lebanon raided Palestinian camps in Sabra and Shatila from 16 to 18 September 1982 under the baseless excuse that Bachir Pierre Gemayel, a Lebanese militia commander, was killed on September 14, 1982," the top adviser said.
 
The militiamen killed men, women, children and even old civilians in a cold blood attack, which is rare in the history of international crimes, he added.
 
Velayati pointed out that the attack revealed "the real face of the Zionist regime, as well as the fake supporters of human rights".
 
"The then Israeli war minister Ariel Sharon, who is also known as the butcher of Sabra and Shatila, ordered the massacre, which left around 3,000 Palestinians dead," he said.
 
Velayati, meantime, underlined that nowadays that the Palestinians have chosen the best and the only option, which is resistance in order to pave the way for the collapse of the regime, unfortunately, certain regional states ignore the taboo of political and diplomatic ties with the fake regime instead of backing the Palestinian cause.
 
He pointed out that the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening condemns the genocide once more, advising all rulers to step aside from the regime and support the Palestinian cause, concluding that all scholars, leaders, parties, Muslims and freedom-loving nations are urged to show their support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.
 
Sabra and Shatila camps were two of the total 12 camps for Palestinian refugees in Southern Lebanon.
 
The Sabra and Shatila massacre was the killing of between 460 and 3,500 civilians, mostly Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites, by the Zionist regime on September 16-18, 1982.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
Xi, Putin Vow to “Inject Stability into a Turbulent World” As “Great Powers”
16 September 2022
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
Politico: Pelosi to Visit Another Hotspot
16 September 2022
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
CIA Torture Report to Remain Secret for “National Security”
16 September 2022
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
Hamas Calls For ‘Popular Mobilization’ To Defend Al-Aqsa Against ‘Israeli’ Violations
15 September 2022