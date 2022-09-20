0
Tuesday 20 September 2022 - 10:28

Rights Group Warns Against ‘Inhumane Conditions’ Facing Inmates at Bahraini Prison

Story Code : 1015303
Rights Group Warns Against ‘Inhumane Conditions’ Facing Inmates at Bahraini Prison
The Bahrain Center for Human Rights [BCHR] said that officials at the prison, located south of the capital Manama, have lately ramped up their repressive measures and harassment of imprisoned political dissidents, including human rights advocate Abdulhadi al-Khawaja.

Khawaja, the former president and co-founder of the BCHR, was arrested and put on trial on April 9, 2011, as part of a campaign of repression by Bahraini authorities following pro-democracy protests in the Gulf kingdom.

He was sentenced on June 22 that year, along with eight other activists, to life imprisonment.

Khawaja has gone on a series of hunger strikes while serving his life sentence, in protest at political conditions in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Center for Human Rights further noted that prisoners of conscience at Jaw Prison have been put on unfair trials, and handed down lengthy jail terms simply on charges of defending their rights and criticizing the policies of the ruling Al Khalifah regime.

It went on to say that prison authorities have recently summoned a number of guards, who used to torture detained activists in the past, to perform their duties in prison cells.

This has enraged the prisoners, including Khawaja, prompting them to stage protests in a show of strong resentment over the stepped-up repression.

Earlier this month, BCHR censured Bahrain over its repressive measures and heavy-handed crackdown against political opponents and democracy advocates, saying the Persian Gulf country has the biggest number of political prisoners among Arab states.

The independent human rights organization said in a report that Bahrain, under the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty, has the largest number of imprisoned rights activists, and it is estimated that there are some 4,500 campaigners being held behind bars across the country.

BCHR went on to note that a lot of reports published over the past decade have shed light on the deplorable conditions of prisoners at Bahraini jails, prompting the international community and human rights organizations to compel the Al Khalifah regime to relatively improve prison conditions.

Demonstrations have been held in Bahrain on a regular basis since the popular uprising began in the Arab country in mid-February 2011.

People demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any form of dissent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022