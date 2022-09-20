Ex-‘Israeli’ Spy Chief: ‘Israel’ Compromised On Maritime Border To Avoid The Danger Of Escalation
As cited by ‘Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper, Yaldin alleged that ‘Israel’ is flexible on the level the maritime borders as it wants neighbors who don’t have anything to lose. “We don’t want Gaza in Lebanon. ‘Israel’ doesn’t want Lebanon to sink.”
The former Zionist intelligence chief further claimed that “It is important to understand that the one preventing the end of the situation is Hezbollah Secretary General [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah].”
In a way or another, ‘Israel’ has accepted the Lebanese line, according to Yaldin.