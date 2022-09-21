0
Wednesday 21 September 2022 - 11:59

Turkish Troops Renew Attacks on Iraq’s Duhok

Story Code : 1015492
The Turkish fighter jets targeted the positions of PKK in northern Dohuk, the source added.

An informed Iraqi source also reported on Monday that several villages in the Dohuk province in northern Iraq came under attack by the Turkish air forces.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating the Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.
