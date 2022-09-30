Dozens Arrested as Vandals’ Protest Near Iranian Embassy in Oslo Turns Violent

Islam Times - A total of 95 people were arrested after vandals threw stones at the Norwegian police during a so-called protest at the Iranian embassy in Oslo on Thursday.

Police operations manager Gjermund Stokkli confirmed that the law enforcement had to employ “considerable resources” and use tear gas to gain control of the situation, according to Sputnik.“No injuries to police personnel have been reported. But there has been damage to the facade and fences belonging to the embassy,” Stokkli told the online newspaper Nettavisen.“These people have broken a number of orders and have taken part in throwing stones and been aggressive towards the embassy,” he added.According to Stokkli, around 100 protesters had gathered around the Iranian embassy, some of them carrying Kurdish flags. According to the police, the demonstration was not announced in advance.On Wednesday, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region against terrorists in northern Iraq on Wednesday morning, after two similar strikes on September 24 and 26.The new offense involved missiles with pinpoint accuracy as well as combat and suicide drones.The attacks on the main bases of the Iraqi-based Komalah, Democrat and PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party) terrorist groups took place after they intensified their activities to foment riots in Kurdish cities across the border in Iran and took advantage of protests in the country to incite chaos and carry out armed attacks.