0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 10:03

Dozens Arrested as Vandals’ Protest Near Iranian Embassy in Oslo Turns Violent

Story Code : 1016925
Dozens Arrested as Vandals’ Protest Near Iranian Embassy in Oslo Turns Violent
Police operations manager Gjermund Stokkli confirmed that the law enforcement had to employ “considerable resources” and use tear gas to gain control of the situation, according to Sputnik.

“No injuries to police personnel have been reported. But there has been damage to the facade and fences belonging to the embassy,” Stokkli told the online newspaper Nettavisen.

“These people have broken a number of orders and have taken part in throwing stones and been aggressive towards the embassy,” he added.

According to Stokkli, around 100 protesters had gathered around the Iranian embassy, some of them carrying Kurdish flags. According to the police, the demonstration was not announced in advance.

On Wednesday, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region against terrorists in northern Iraq on Wednesday morning, after two similar strikes on September 24 and 26.

The new offense involved missiles with pinpoint accuracy as well as combat and suicide drones.

The attacks on the main bases of the Iraqi-based Komalah, Democrat and PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party) terrorist groups took place after they intensified their activities to foment riots in Kurdish cities across the border in Iran and took advantage of protests in the country to incite chaos and carry out armed attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022