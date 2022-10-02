0
Sunday 2 October 2022 - 05:27

US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation

US to Sanction Countries Supporting Ukraine Annexation
Speaking in his press conference, US White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned countries over supporting Moscow in annexing 4 Ukrainian territories.

"I want to issue a clear warning to those who would think about providing political and economic support to these annexed territories or to Russia’s efforts to justify and defend the annexation: You can be subject to US sanctions as a result of those activities," Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan told reporters at the White House the United States was taking the risk very seriously and communicating directly with Russia about the issue, including about decisive responses the United States would take if Moscow went down "that dark road."

The Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the Donbas republics will officially become part of Russia once lawmakers finalize legislation on their incorporation, and is signed by Putin.
