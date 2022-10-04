0
Tuesday 4 October 2022 - 08:19

Raisi: People Foiled Enemies’ Plot in Recent Riots

Story Code : 1017564
Addressing the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday in an open session designated to give a vote of confidence to the new proposed minister for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare, Ebrahim Raisi pointed to the recent incidents and riots in the country.

Appreciating the Iranian people for being insightful about the recent riots in the country, he added that the people foiled the enemies' plot [in creating chaos and insecurity in Iran].

Referring to Monday's remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on recent riots, Raisi said that his comprehensive analysis of the recent events was understandable and useful for all insightful people.

"Imam Khamenei’s analysis of the situation and why the enemies - the US and the Zionist regime - are conspiring and rioting against our country was that our country is progressing and the enemy does not want Iran to progress," he said.

Raisi considered the reason for the enemy's anger towards the Iranian nation to be that despite all the sanctions and threats, the country is progressing and is not paying attention to all the sanctions and obstacles created.

Referring to the country's efforts to neutralize the sanctions, the Iranian President said that the enemy explicitly says that the maximum pressure has shamefully failed.
