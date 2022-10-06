0
Thursday 6 October 2022 - 09:31

UNSC Statement Denies Yemeni People Will: Yemeni Official

Story Code : 1017921
The ceasefire in Yemen, repeatedly violated by the Saudi aggressor coalition, was extended once before following UN consultations. The 2-month extension of this ceasefire ended on August 2, which was extended again and ended on October 2.

According to the report of the Al-Masirah channel on Thursday, Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, stated that the statement of the United Nations Security Council is extreme and our demands to lift the siege, pay salaries and reopen the airport are not excessive.

Al-Houthi wrote in a tweet: "Earlier, the UN Security Council claimed in a statement that the extreme demands of the Houthis have hindered the efforts of the UN to reach an agreement."

The UN Security Council has called on the Yemeni parties, especially the Houthis, to participate constructively in the negotiations.

Earlier, Mehdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, emphasized that these countries, after seven years of invading Yemen and killing thousands of people and destroying the country's infrastructure, not only did not achieve their goals but also followed the Yemeni armed forces' missile and drone strikes deep into their soil, they were forced to accept a ceasefire.

The truce, which has lasted for six months, has been violated thousands of times by the aggressors due to their refusal to implement some of its clauses. 
