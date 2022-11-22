0
Tuesday 22 November 2022 - 03:07

‘Israeli’ Settlers Beat Up, Injure Palestinian Child in Al-Khalil Amid New Round of Raid

Story Code : 1026076
‘Israeli’ Settlers Beat Up, Injure Palestinian Child in Al-Khalil Amid New Round of Raid
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian security sources, reported that the settlers assaulted the minor, identified as Yazan al-Rajbi, near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba on the outskirts of al-Khalil, on Sunday evening, inflicting various cuts and bruises to his face. He had to be transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Separately, the Zionist military forces attacked two Palestinian teenage sisters close to the settlement of Abi HaNahal east of Bethlehem.

Local activist Ahmad Ghazal told WAFA that ‘Israeli’ soldiers beat up the pair, identified as Raghad and Dina Abiyyat, aged 13 and 14 respectively, under the pretext that the girls were present on land that falls under ‘Israeli’ sovereignty.

‘Israeli’ settlers are pressing ahead with their acts of vandalism and violence, known as price tag attacks, against Palestinians and their property as well as Muslim holy sites.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Zionist settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Deadly Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Dozens Killed
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
Iran Hits Terrorist Groups’ Positions in Iraq with Missiles, Drones
21 November 2022
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
UK Warns: Arms Sent to Ukraine Could End Up With ‘Terrorists’
21 November 2022
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
Bodies of Daesh Ringleaders Found in Syria’s Daraa Neighborhood
20 November 2022
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
Media War on Iran Aimed at Whitewashing Crimes of US, Allies: Spokesman
20 November 2022
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
Iran Captures Terrorists behind Attack on Shia Cleric in Zahedan
20 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
19 November 2022
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022