‘Israeli’ Settlers Beat Up, Injure Palestinian Child in Al-Khalil Amid New Round of Raid

Islam Times - A group of Zionist settlers have viciously attacked a Palestinian child in the southern part of the occupied West Bank and inflicted serious injuries after severely beating him up.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian security sources, reported that the settlers assaulted the minor, identified as Yazan al-Rajbi, near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba on the outskirts of al-Khalil, on Sunday evening, inflicting various cuts and bruises to his face. He had to be transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.Separately, the Zionist military forces attacked two Palestinian teenage sisters close to the settlement of Abi HaNahal east of Bethlehem.Local activist Ahmad Ghazal told WAFA that ‘Israeli’ soldiers beat up the pair, identified as Raghad and Dina Abiyyat, aged 13 and 14 respectively, under the pretext that the girls were present on land that falls under ‘Israeli’ sovereignty.‘Israeli’ settlers are pressing ahead with their acts of vandalism and violence, known as price tag attacks, against Palestinians and their property as well as Muslim holy sites.More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.All Zionist settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.