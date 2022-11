Islam Times - Several explosions in the Kiryat Moshe area of Jerusalem al-Quds on Wednesday left at least 18 people injured, including at least two in critical condition.

A number of Israeli settlers have been injured, some in serious condition, in at least three explosions at a bus stop in occupied West Jerusalem al-Quds, according to Israeli reports.The blast reportedly occurred near a bus stop at the entrance to al-Quds. The cause of the explosions was not immediately known. Police said officers are investigating.The Israeli army radio said the first blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.