0
Friday 2 December 2022 - 10:45

Britons Turn to Pet Food Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Story Code : 1028066
Britons Turn to Pet Food Amid Cost of Living Crisis
British media reported on Thursday that people were “eating pet food” because they can’t afford real food anymore.
 
According to the report, parts of Wales were hit so hard by poverty that people were forced to stoop to the lowest levels to just feed their families.
 
It comes after new Census data suggests six of Wales’ most deprived communities are in Cardiff, the capital city of Wales.
 
Last month, food costs rose again, with shop prices of groceries over 12 percent higher than a year before, according to the report.
 
“I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people who are eating pet food,” Mark Seed, who runs a community food project in Trowbridge east Cardiff, told the BBC.
 
“[There are] people who are trying to heat their food on a radiator or a candle,” he said.
 
Seed noted that nowadays British households that were struggling to survive could be found in areas beyond the regions that were long associated with poverty. He said to tackle the poverty, the government needed to change its policy to focus on people and not places.
 
“Cardiff is a flourishing city however there are pockets of deprivation which are simply not acceptable,” he said.
 
The charity officials say people were not being paid enough to afford the essentials as the cost of living crisis is pushing prices way up.
 
Official government statistics indicate the UK's inflation rose to a 41-year high of above eleven percent.
 
The government continues to blame the war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic as the main factors behind the economic downturn.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022