Thursday 2 February 2023 - 07:29

Iran Reminds Israel of Futility of Action against Resistance

Iran Reminds Israel of Futility of Action against Resistance
In a post in the Arabic language on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Nasser Kanaani said the Zionist regime that suffers from accumulated internal crises and also faces a liberation uprising by the Palestinian people on three fronts -Gaza, the West Bank and the 1948 territories- cannot pursue salvation through malicious acts against the unified axis of resistance.

Disintegration and decay are inherent in the nature of the false regime of Israel, he stated.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly stressed the necessity for unity among Palestinian groups and their continued fight against the Zionist regime, saying that in that case, the Tel Aviv regime will cease to exist in 25 years.

The Leader has underlined that the downward movement of the Zionist regime has already started and “it will never stop”.
