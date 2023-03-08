Taliban Turns Afghanistan to World’s Most Repressive Country for Women: UN

Islam Times - Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday.

In a statement released on International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan's new rulers have shown an almost "singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes."Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.They have banned girls' education beyond the sixth grade and women from public spaces such as parks and gyms.Women are also barred from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations."Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights," said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan.The restrictions, especially the bans on education and NGO work, have drawn fierce international condemnation. But the Taliban have shown no signs of backing down.The U.N. mission to Afghanistan also said it has recorded an almost constant stream of discriminatory edicts and measures against women since the Taliban takeover — women’s right to travel or work outside the confines of their homes and access to spaces is largely restricted, and there have also been excluded from all levels of public decision-making.Ahead of International Women’s Day, about 200 Afghan female small business owners put together an exhibition of their products in Kabul. Most complained of losing business since the Taliban takeover.The U.N. Security Council was to meet later Wednesday with Otunbayeva and women representatives from Afghan civil society groups.According to the statement, 11.6 million Afghan women and girls are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the Taliban are further undermining the international aid effort through their ban on women working for NGOs.