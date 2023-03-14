IRGC equips new warship with kamikaze drones, warns of ‘firm response’ to any offensive

Iran's Arash; world's longest-range kamikaze drone with high precision

Islam Times - The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says the elite military force has outfitted its new homegrown Shahid Mahdavi warship with different kinds of drones, including the kamikaze ones.

“The Shahid Mahdavi combat support vessel has been equipped with cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 750 kilometers, Sepehr-7 vertical launch drones with a flight duration of 8 hours and a range of 200 kilometers, and kamikaze drones with a range of 1,300 kilometers, and it can also carry 5 helicopters,” Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said during a TV program on Monday.The remarks came a few days after the ocean-going warship joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet.The 2,100-ton vessel, which has a length of 240 meters and a width of 27 meters, is equipped with a 3D phased-array radar and highly advanced electronic warfare telecommunication systems.Tangsiri also said the IRGC vessels will outspeed the American ones in the near future. The commander added that the IRGC Navy’s Tareq-class boats have been outfitted with missiles that have a range of 180 kilometers, adding that the boats can fire their missiles while sailing at a speed of 60 knots.Ashura- and Zolfaqar-class boats have been equipped with Kowasr-200 and Navab missiles, respectively, he noted. Navab and Sayyad-3 missiles have been installed on the Shahid Soleimani warship.“We have unmanned vessels that are equipped with artificial intelligence and are capable of guiding other unmanned vessels and attacking with them.”“Today, some neighboring countries have given the child-killing Zionist regime a foothold in the region. However, they should know that if they hurl a stone at us, we will respond. If our ships face a problem, the Iranian courage will not leave it unanswered.”Iran’s naval force has in recent years made great achievements in manufacturing its defense equipment and expanding its presence in international waters and high seas.