China Calls for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Islam Times - China is hoping there will be a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and is urging Russia and Ukraine to come to the table for peace talks, China’s foreign minister told his Ukrainian counterpart in a telephone conversation Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba China “has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks.”Qin also said “China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained,” according to the statement, as Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has recently passed its one-year anniversary.The US military released a video Thursday of a Russian military intercept that resulted in the downing of a US surveillance drone Tuesday over the Black Sea.The video shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 dumping fuel as it approaches the US MQ-9 drone from behind and passes over the top.A second Sukhoi Su-27 approaches in a similar manner, and as it reaches the drone, the video feed is disrupted at the moment the US military says the Russian fighter aircraft collided with the drone.A final shot shows the video feed restored and that one of the drone’s propeller blades has been bent.The video’s release came a day after US War Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Russian counterpart about the encounter.“The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows, and it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner,” Austin told reporters after announcing that he had “just got off the phone” with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.It was the first call between the two military leaders since October, according to officials.