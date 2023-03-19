Saudi King Invites Iranian President to Riyadh for Official Visit

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Riyadh by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who expressed his desire to strengthen economic and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, confirmed the invitation in a Twitter post, saying that Raisi welcomed the invitation and emphasized Iran's readiness to enhance cooperation.“His Excellency Salman bin Abdulaziz, the King of Saudi Arabia, in a letter to Ayatollah Raisi, while welcoming the agreement between the two brotherly countries, invited him to make an official visit to Riyadh and called for the strengthening economic and regional cooperation,” Jamshidi wrote in Farsi in his tweet.“The president welcomed this invitation and emphasized Iran's readiness to enhance cooperation,” Jamshidi added.This invitation is seen as a significant step towards improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia after the two Muslim nations recently agreed to resume diplomatic relations, reopen embassies, and revive previous cooperation accords.