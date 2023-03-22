0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 06:38

Hezbollah Captured ‘Israel’ in Deterrence Cage: MP Raad

Story Code : 1048027
Hezbollah Captured ‘Israel’ in Deterrence Cage: MP Raad
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan ansrallah had announced that the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc will elect Head of Marada Movement Suleiman Franjiyeh because he matches the requirements of the presidential post.

Sponsoring a ceremony held to launch a project to develop Al-Tasa spring facilities, MP Raad stressed that the schemes tampering with the currency exchange rate will not be able to impose a president who does not personify this spirit.

MP Raad reiterated that Hezbollah has captured the Israeli enemy in a cage of deterrence, which prevents the occupation forces from attacking Lebanon every now and then.
