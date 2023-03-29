ISIL Claims Responsibility for Kabul Suicide Attack

Islam Times - ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack near the Afghan foreign ministry on Monday.

ISIL claimed on its Telegram account its responsibility for suicide attack that killed at least six civilians in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, Reuters reported.At least six people, including three soldiers, were killed, and several others were injured in a bomb blast that occurred near the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.According to the Kabul security department's official Khalid Zadran, the blast happened when a suspected suicide bomber attempted to cross a security check post in Malik Azghar Square on the road leading to the Foreign Ministry in the Afghanistan capital.