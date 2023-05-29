2 Yemenis Killed in Artillery Attack amid Peace Talks

Islam Times - Local media in Yemen said on Monday that two civilians were killed in Saada province in the north of the country in an artillery attack.

A report by the Yemeni al-Masirah TV website said that two Yemeni civilians were martyred in artillery attacks on Monday morning in Shada'a District in Saada province, located in the north of the impoverished country.The incident comes a day after two other Yemenis were injured in a similar attack by the aggressing coalition on the Shada'a District on Sunday.These attacks were carried out while the political efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen are still ongoing in light of the developments in the region.