0
Tuesday 30 May 2023 - 21:31

European Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero: Report

Story Code : 1061046
European Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero: Report
A situation when “producers effectively pay someone to take their gas” is looking ever more possible as prices plummet to pre-crisis levels, the traders claimed.

“Individual regional gas markets in Europe could go negative when you have hours and days with renewable production,” Peder Bjorland, vice president for gas trading and optimization at oil price level we see now and to the single-digit and negative prices, and a lot can happen on major Equinor ASA, told the outlet at the annual E-World energy fair in Essen, Germany. “There is quite a big distance from the that route,” he added.

European gas stockpiles are above typical seasonal levels at about 66% full, and some experts expect storage sites to be filled up well ahead of the heating season, according to the report.

“If everything continues like this, we are going to be full fairly early during the summer, by September or October, and then it all depends on how early winter kicks in,” said Gyorgy Vargha, chief executive officer of Swiss trading firm MET International. “In a very short term, for a few days if the storage is full, we could see some single-digit prices potentially because of the physical bottlenecks.”

Last August, the cost of EU gas futures hit a record high of €345 [$380] per megawatt hour following the loss of a large part of Russian supplies in light of the sanctions. However, a mild winter, efforts to reduce consumption, and weak Chinese demand for LNG sent prices down to their current levels.

Front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, have been extending losses below €26 [$28] per megawatt-hour [MWh], to their lowest levels since 2021. They are already down over 60% this year.

“If none of the bullish factors materialize and with no Ukrainian storage and no floating on a grand scale, then for a few days, prices may fall below €10 a megawatt-hour,” warned MET’s Vargha.

Prices could still spike in the event of supply outages at LNG plants, or if there is a complete shutoff of Russian pipeline flows, experts believe, adding that a pickup in industrial demand could also drive prices higher. If there are heat waves this summer with low wind speeds, wind power generation could be crippled, driving natural gas demand higher, according to analysts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023