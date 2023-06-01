AL Hails ETUC Decision to Boycott Israeli Settlement Goods

Islam Times - A decision by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) to boycott products made in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories was welcomed by the Arab Langue.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Arab League also welcomed the ETUC's call for "regulatory measures" to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal Israeli settlements in accordance with EU treaties and international law.The decision came during the confederation's 15th Congress held in the German capital Berlin on May 26.The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories in the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, stressed on the decision's importance and called on international companies to "avoid direct or indirect transactions with the Israeli colonial settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory".Abu Ali praised the positions of all non-governmental organizations, trade unions, student unions and international companies that "stood by the ongoing Palestinian struggle, and championed justice and the Palestinian people's rights, rejecting settlements and settlement colonial projects in the occupied Palestinian territory."