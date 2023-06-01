0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 21:28

AL Hails ETUC Decision to Boycott Israeli Settlement Goods

Story Code : 1061476
AL Hails ETUC Decision to Boycott Israeli Settlement Goods
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Arab League also welcomed the ETUC's call for "regulatory measures" to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal Israeli settlements in accordance with EU treaties and international law.

The decision came during the confederation's 15th Congress held in the German capital Berlin on May 26.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories in the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, stressed on the decision's importance and called on international companies to "avoid direct or indirect transactions with the Israeli colonial settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory".

Abu Ali praised the positions of all non-governmental organizations, trade unions, student unions and international companies that "stood by the ongoing Palestinian struggle, and championed justice and the Palestinian people's rights, rejecting settlements and settlement colonial projects in the occupied Palestinian territory."
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023