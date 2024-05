Islam Times - Yemeni Army’s spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yehya Saree announced on Friday that the country’s air defenses were able to shoot down an American MQ9 drone on Thursday evening while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Ma’rib Governorate.

Saree further declared that “This was the fourth US aircraft that was downed during the Battle of the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza.”Online video showed wreckage resembling the pieces of the Predator, as well as footage of that wreckage on fire.According to the military official, the drone was targeted by a locally-made surface-to-air missile.“The Armed Forces confirm their full readiness at all levels on land, sea and air, and that all enemy attempts will fail,” Saree concluded.