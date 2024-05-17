Iran: To Respond Directly to ‘Israeli’ Threats

Islam Times - Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari announced that his country will respond directly to any threat originating from the Zionist entity.

Gen. Heydari made the remarks at the Imam Ali Army Officer University in Tehran Thursday, where a national conference on emerging and ground-breaking sciences and technologies in defense-security fields was underway.He touched on the Truthful Promise Operation by saying: “The operation brought the destruction of the Zionist entity several steps forward” noting that “If there is a threat originating from the Zionist entity against us, it will be answered directly by the Islamic Republic.”The army commander said the frontline in the fight against the global arrogance today is the development of science and technology and attention to the scientific foundations and scientists.“Today, if the tyrants of the world are recklessly threatening others, it is not with the force of the sword and physical strength, but on the basis of the knowledge they have acquired and mastered,” Gen. Heydari said.He further added: "Today, the battlefield and its complexities cannot be managed without paying attention to new power generating sciences and technologies. Therefore, we must respond decisively to the threats that endanger our scientific entity," he added.The commander touched on efforts made in the Army Ground Forces to expand the bedrock of science and technology in the force."We did our best day and night to create a suitable platform for spreading science in the Army Ground Forces, the result of which, for example, is the helicopters which can fly in night missions," he said, pointing out that “The factor that has made the Army Ground Forces play a role in breaking the deadlocks is the existence of honest scientists within the force.”