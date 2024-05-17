0
Friday 17 May 2024 - 10:46

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”

Story Code : 1135680
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Pledges Full Support to Palestinian Cause Against “Israel”
“We promise you that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will spare no effort, or withhold no blood or money to support our brethren in Palestine,” Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi told Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a telephone conversation on Thursday night.

“The Iraqi nation and their Islamic Resistance are indebted to you, and feel the pain and shame for not having been able to offer more before,” he added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been staging operations against “Israeli” targets since the occupying entity launched an all-out war on Gaza in early October.

Hamidawi said the war on Gaza is exposing the lousy excuses that certain parties used to cite about the lack of resources and combat preparedness.

The crisis, he said, requires effective mechanisms that would embolden the oppressed and help them stand up against oppressors.

Hamidawi touched on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a coordinated armed incursion launched on October 7 from the Gaza Strip into the Gaza envelope of southern territories occupied by the apartheid entity.

“One of the main achievements of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is that it brought Iraq back into the sphere of the anti-Zionism struggle, which involves various Arab and Muslim groups,” he said.

Since early October, the “Israeli” entity has been targeting hospitals, residences and houses of worship, killing at least 35,272 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced as well.
