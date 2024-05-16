Arab Leaders Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Arab leaders have condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to intervene to stop outrageous Israel war on Gaza.

Arab leaders have condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, decrying the atrocities committed against civilians and the unprecedented violations of international and humanitarian law, including the targeting of civilians, the use of siege and starvation as weapons of war, and attempts at forced displacement.According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, this condemnation was issued in a statement by the leaders during the 33rd Arab Summit held in Bahrain's capital, Manama on Thursday. The statement, delivered by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, addressed the extensive Israeli attacks on Gaza, including the city of Rafah, which has become a refuge for over a million displaced persons, leading to severe humanitarian consequences.The leaders specifically condemned the Israeli occupation’s takeover of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, aimed at tightening the blockade on civilians, which has halted the operation of the crossing and the flow of humanitarian aid.They demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to all attempts at forced displacement, the lifting of all forms of the Israeli blockade, and the unimpeded and sustained access to humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. The leaders also called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Rafah.Additionally, the leaders denounced the targeting of humanitarian and UN organizations in Gaza by Israeli forces, the obstruction of their operations, and the attacks on aid convoys, including assaults by Israeli settlers on Jordanian aid convoys.They criticized the Israeli occupation authorities for failing to fulfill their legal responsibilities to protect these convoys and called for an immediate international investigation into these attacks.The Arab leaders urged the international community and influential global powers to move beyond political calculations and double standards in addressing international crises.They called on these entities to uphold their ethical and legal responsibilities in confronting Israeli aggressive practices and to clearly characterize them as flagrant violations of international and humanitarian law.