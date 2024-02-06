0
Tuesday 6 February 2024 - 09:31

Blinken, MBS Discuss Gaza Developments in Riyadh

Story Code : 1114320
Blinken, MBS Discuss Gaza Developments in Riyadh
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important regional and international developments, including the end of the Gaza crisis.

The Zionist regime waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least  27,019 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 66,139 others.

The Israeli military has committed war crimes in Gaza by targeting medical facilities, personnel, and transport and destroying the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy's Remarks as 'Provocative, Unacceptable'
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
6 February 2024
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
6 February 2024
Hamas: Israel Obstructs Any Agreement for All-Out Ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas: Israel Obstructs Any Agreement for All-Out Ceasefire in Gaza
6 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
5 February 2024
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
5 February 2024
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
5 February 2024
Yemen Threaten US with
Yemen Threaten US with 'New Vietnam' in Case of Ground Attack
5 February 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
5 February 2024
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024