Blinken, MBS Discuss Gaza Developments in Riyadh

Islam Times - The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting to discuss the latest situation in the Gaza Strip which is under unrelenting Israeli war.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important regional and international developments, including the end of the Gaza crisis.The Zionist regime waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,019 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 66,139 others.The Israeli military has committed war crimes in Gaza by targeting medical facilities, personnel, and transport and destroying the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory.