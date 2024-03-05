0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 21:45

French Protest Against “Israeli” “Flour Massacre” of Starving Civilians

Story Code : 1120551
French Protest Against “Israeli” “Flour Massacre” of Starving Civilians
The world has been stunned by what's been dubbed the "Flour Massacre"; the death of over 100 Palestinians and the wounding of nearly 800 others when “Israeli” troops opened fire on hungry civilians waiting for food.

Some 600,000 people in Gaza or 25% of the population are currently at risk of famine.

The French Foreign Ministry said the shootings were unjustifiable and backed a call for an independent investigation by the United Nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron demanded truth, justice, and respect for international law and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Four years ago Macron forced through a bill which equated anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, despite the obvious differences between the two.

Many marchers carried posters of the deceased United States soldier, Aaron Bushnell, who set himself on fire at the “Israeli” embassy in Washington, after declaring that he will no longer be complicit in genocide.

Upon the start of the “Israeli” entity’s invasion of Gaza, France imposed a nationwide ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the country.

Activists were subjected to mass arrests, a record number of fines, and forced to endure the infamous brutality of the French police.
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
5 March 2024
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
5 March 2024
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
5 March 2024
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024