Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced early Thursday that its fighters targeted the Israeli 'Palmachim' Airbase deep within the Israeli occupation entity using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Al-Mayadeen reports.In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance affirmed the continuation and intensification of its operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in striking enemy strongholds, in completion of the second phase of operations to confront the occupation and support the people in Gaza, and in response to the Israeli massacres against innocent Palestinian civilians.The second phase of the Resistance's operations includes the enforcement of a blockade on Israeli maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and putting Israeli ports out of service.On Tuesday, the Resistance announced targeting Ben Gurion Airport deep within the Israeli occupation entity using UAVs.A few days ago, the Resistance carried out a series of operations, targeting the oil refineries in occupied Haifa, an Israeli intelligence base in the northern occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and a military site at the "Rosh Pinna" airport in the occupied Palestinian territories.On February 25, Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the al-Nujaba Movement, a faction that operates under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, affirmed that the Resistance will maintain its operations to kick US forces out of the country and will not stop attacking Israeli targets in occupied Palestine."We will not abandon" the goal of "liberating Iraq" from US presence and supporting Palestine by striking the Israeli occupation, al-Kaabi further underlined.