0
Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 12:26

“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus

Story Code : 1123606
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
The Syrian defense ministry announced the development in a statement, specifying the exact timing of the attack as “around 02:10 am” Tuesday.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the [Tel Aviv-] occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside,” the statement said, adding that “Our air defense forces responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material.”

The attack came only two days after the “Israeli” entity carried out a missile attack against Syria, targeting the country’s southern areas and injuring one soldier.

Prior to that, the entity had staged an airstrike against a suburb of Damascus late last month, causing some material damage.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
18 March 2024
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
18 March 2024
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
18 March 2024
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
18 March 2024
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
18 March 2024
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
18 March 2024
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
18 March 2024
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
17 March 2024