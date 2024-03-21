China Warns over Taiwan Independence

Islam Times - The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that mainland China will never allow Taiwan to break away and become an independent country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian firmly opposes the US theory of a supposed "threat" in the region, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the One China principle for peace in the Taiwan Strait."Some people in the US are trying to spread the 'China threat' narrative," Lin said at a briefing. He emphasized that supporting separatist sentiments for Taiwan's independence would only escalate tensions and provoke confrontation, which China firmly opposes. The policy is clear: China aims for peaceful reunification and will not allow Taiwan to separate from its motherland.Lin reiterated that preserving peace in the Taiwan Strait requires upholding the One China principle and rejecting any support for separatist movements seeking independence. He emphasized the determination of the Chinese people to defend their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Admiral John Aquilino of the US Indo-Pacific Command has raised concerns about a build-up of PLA combat power in the region, suggesting mainland China may be preparing to attack Taiwan by 2027.Taiwan, China's largest island, has been governed separately since 1949 when Kuomintang forces retreated there after losing the civil war. Despite maintaining symbols of the Republic of China, Beijing considers Taiwan a province of China, a stance supported by many countries including Russia.