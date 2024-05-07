Iran’s Navy to Dispatch Research Team to Antarctic

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy will deploy a team of researchers to the Antarctic, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

During a visit to the Navy’s base at Imam Khomeini port in southern Iran on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the country’s maximum deterrent power in all strategic and influential locations and hubs.He noted that the Iranian naval forces are fully prepared to take part in all joint war games in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.He also unveiled plans for the Iranian Navy to dispatch a scientific and research delegation to the Antarctic with 100 percent preparedness to conduct scientific research.In January, the senior commander unveiled plans for Iran’s naval presence in the Antarctic.The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, comprising the Dena destroyer and the Makran forward base ship, left Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas in September 2022 and returned home in May 2023 after sailing 63,000 kilometers of sea routes.The Navy said many foreign countries have become interested in purchasing Iran’s homegrown Dena destroyer, which circumnavigated the world as part of the 86th flotilla without any breakdown or even a mere fracture in its antennas.