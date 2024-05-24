Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has lauded President Ebrahim Raisi as a symbol of honor for the Islamic Ummah (community) and a courageous defender of Iran and Islamic nations.

In a televised address on Thursday, Houthi expressed solidarity, stating, "We share the grief of the martyrdom of the President of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and their comrades."President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday, May 19. Houthi emphasized Raisi's unwavering commitment to representing Iran's stance on Islamic matters, noting, "Martyr Raisi was the conveyor of Iran's position towards the issues of the Islamic Ummah and he expressed it firmly and boldly."Distinguishing Raisi's leadership, Houthi remarked, "Many leaders speak in a tone that always takes into account what might anger the Americans, but Ayatollah Raisi was different from the rest of the leaders and spoke with a clear and bold voice regardless of American pressure and stood out from the others."Reflecting on the massive turnout at Raisi's funeral, the Ansarullah leader highlighted the late president's strong rapport with the Iranian people, stating, "Martyr Raisi was an Islamic leader whom the Islamic Ummah can be proud of on a moral and scientific level."Houthi emphasized Raisi's exemplary service to his people, stating, "Ayatollah Raisi considered himself a servant of his people and demonstrated this in practice until the last moment of his life, and this is an important lesson."Furthermore, Houthi commended Iran's unwavering support for Palestine and other oppressed communities, including Yemen.He remarked, "Iran has put the issues of the Islamic Ummah and the oppressed, including the oppressed people of Yemen, in the forefront of its attention."