0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:15

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy

Story Code : 1137259
Yemen
In a televised address on Thursday, Houthi expressed solidarity, stating, "We share the grief of the martyrdom of the President of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and their comrades."

President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday, May 19. Houthi emphasized Raisi's unwavering commitment to representing Iran's stance on Islamic matters, noting, "Martyr Raisi was the conveyor of Iran's position towards the issues of the Islamic Ummah and he expressed it firmly and boldly."

Distinguishing Raisi's leadership, Houthi remarked, "Many leaders speak in a tone that always takes into account what might anger the Americans, but Ayatollah Raisi was different from the rest of the leaders and spoke with a clear and bold voice regardless of American pressure and stood out from the others."

Reflecting on the massive turnout at Raisi's funeral, the Ansarullah leader highlighted the late president's strong rapport with the Iranian people, stating, "Martyr Raisi was an Islamic leader whom the Islamic Ummah can be proud of on a moral and scientific level."

Houthi emphasized Raisi's exemplary service to his people, stating, "Ayatollah Raisi considered himself a servant of his people and demonstrated this in practice until the last moment of his life, and this is an important lesson."

Furthermore, Houthi commended Iran's unwavering support for Palestine and other oppressed communities, including Yemen.

He remarked, "Iran has put the issues of the Islamic Ummah and the oppressed, including the oppressed people of Yemen, in the forefront of its attention."
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024