0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:09

Thousands of Angry Students Support Suspended Pro-Palestine Fellows at Harvard: Repression will Make Us Stronger

Story Code : 1137256
Thousands of Angry Students Support Suspended Pro-Palestine Fellows at Harvard: Repression will Make Us Stronger
The Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine [HOOP] coalition unveiled that over a thousand activists walked out of the ceremonies to march to the Harvard-Epworth Church, where they held a people's commencement to honor 23 students placed on multi-semester probation and 5 students who had been suspended.

"While today might be commencement, this is just the beginning of the movement at Harvard!" warned HOOP.

Harvard said in a Wednesday statement that 13 students were unable to graduate because of the punishments for involvement in the protest encampment established on April 24, in contrast to previous statements by the suspended Harvard Palestinian Solidarity Committee that 15 students had been denied degrees.

The corporation said that it would consider the conferral of degrees after FAS review of disciplinary appeals.

"Your repression only makes us stronger," said HOOP. "Collective punishment will not slow us down. There can be no peace during genocide, and we will not rest until Harvard divests.

The Harvard encampment, established after an April 20 call to action by National Students for Justice in Palestine to emulate Columbia University's campus occupation, sought like the others of its movement for institutions to end financial and academic ties to apartheid “Israel”.

Harvard PSC said that Harvard had broken its promise to retract suspensions as a precondition for the removal of the camp on May 14.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024