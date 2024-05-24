Iran Envoy Urges UN to Prevent Recurrence of Srebrenica Genocide in Palestine

Islam Times - The ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, warned the world body of the mistakes that could mark a genocide in Palestine like the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Amir Saeed Iravani, addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, referred to the resolution adopted by the UNGA regarding the Srebrenica massacre, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by its principled position in supporting peace, stability and security in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Balkan region.The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday designating 11 July as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.Around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in Srebrenica in 1995, after the Serb forces overran the city that was declared a "safe zone by the UN."Iravani added as for the present resolution, I would like to mention that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been clear in rejecting atrocious crimes.He further reiterated the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of countries in the region.He also said those who lost their lives in Srebrenica were also victims of power politics and failures of certain Western countries including those who were in the form of peacekeepers at the time of occurrence of this tragedy.Iravani said, the fact remains; that those countries who should bear responsibility together with NATO, for their failure.The Iranian envoy referred to the Israeli regime's ongoing crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, adding the catastrophic situation in Gaza, should make all of us doubtful of the real intentions of certain Western countries, as the situation of Palestine.He said, the current catastrophic situation in Palestine is the most relevant topic to the discussions with respect to the present resolution. The adoption of this resolution should serve as a reminder of the responsibilities of the United Nations that it owes to each and every single Palestinian woman, man, and child.Iravani pointed out, we believe that the United Nations should not make the same mistake it made in 1995; the painful lessons of the past that have indeed costed heavy tolls to be learnt, should compel humanity to avoid, prevent and stop the recurrence of similar catastrophes.