Islam Times - Authorities in Brussels on Tuesday searched the European Parliament office of far-right German legislator Maximilian Krah in connection with suspected espionage by his former assistant, Jian Guo, prosecutors say.

A statement by the German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said Krah's parliamentary offices in Brussels had been searched in connection with an investigation into Guo, DPA reported.German police arrested Guo on suspicion of espionage on April 22. Krah, who represents Germany's far-right Alternativ fur Deutschland (AfD) party, fired Guo following the allegations.A spokesman for the Belgian public prosecutor's office confirmed to dpa that authorities had entered the offices on the request of German prosecutors.