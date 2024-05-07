0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 20:38

Macron’s Aggressive Rhetoric Baffles Even His Allies: Diplomat

Macron's Aggressive Rhetoric Baffles Even His Allies: Diplomat
Commenting on the summoning of the French ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry the day before, the diplomat told TASS, "Neither France nor its closest allies can understand what Macron and his inner circle, formed not long ago, including, if we are talking about the diplomatic service, people who are quite green, are constantly saying."

"Very often France’s allies from the UK and Germany, as we understand, try to get clarifications as to what the French leadership means, without getting a direct answer," she pointed out. "Nevertheless, these statements are not only controversial, I mean the statements from Macron and the top defense official, the top diplomat, they are also very aggressive, which was the reason for the summoning of the ambassador," Zakharova said.

"Another series of strange and aggressive actions and statements," the spokeswoman emphasized.

The French ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the ministry the day before and told that Paris’ line was destructive. The ministry pointed out that France's attempts to create "strategic uncertainty" for Russia with statements about possible troop deployments to Ukraine will not succeed.
