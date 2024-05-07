German Police Break Up Pro-Palestine Protest in Berlin

Islam Times - German police broke up a demonstration in solidarity with Gaza at the Free University in Berlin, where protesters wearing keffiyehs chanted, “Viva, viva Palestina.”

Pro-Palestine protesters have faced crackdowns by authorities in Europe and the US, but opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, has continued to grow, Al Jazeera reported.In recent weeks, pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses across the US have also been cleared out by police.“An occupation is not acceptable on the FU Berlin campus,” Free University President Guenter Ziegler said in a statement. “We are available for academic dialogue — but not in this way.”