Saudi Forces and Mercenaries Kidnap 17 Yemeni Fishermen off Hanish Islands

Islam Times - Yemen has censured the arbitrary detention and torture of more than a dozen Yemeni fishermen at the hands of Saudi military forces and Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The ministry of fish wealth, in a statement released on Friday announced that Saudi forces detained 17 fishermen off the coast of the Hanish Islands in the Red Sea, and then investigated and tortured them, and confiscated their possessions in blatant violation of international laws that call for sparing civilians against any form of detention, torture and prejudice.The statement added that the arbitrary detention of the fishermen continues as Saudi troops have handed them over their mercenaries in the town of al-Khokha in Yemen’s western coastal province of Hodeidah.The ministry then appealed to the United Nations and international human rights and humanitarian organizations to intervene and release the fishermen and stop Saudi-led acts of aggression against Yemeni fishermen, which amount to war crimes and are punishable by international regulations