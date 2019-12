Islam Times - 14 people were injured in an explosion at an aviation manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, USA.

The American sources indicated that the injuries occurred as a result of the explosion of the nitrogen gas pipeline at the "Beecraft" aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas.It also indicated that firefighting teams were handling the accident, while the authorities said that the injuries occurred as a result of the explosion, which caused part of the building to collapse.